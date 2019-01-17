LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blaze Pizza is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a Louisville Metro Police detective who died in the line of duty.
The chain will host a "Stuff the Cruiser" event at all three Louisville-area locations on Saturday, Jan. 26. During that time, 20 percent of the proceeds from sales at the St. Matthews, Middletown and Paddock Shoppes locations will be donated to the family of Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Toys will be collected for children. Mengedoht left behind a 9-year-old son.
Police say 60-year-old Roger Burdette was driving the truck on Christmas Eve when he hit and killed Mengedoht.
Related Stories:
- Family of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht files lawsuit against MSD, truck driver
- IMAGES | Fallen LMPD detective held as example for others at funeral
- MSD apologizes for hiring an attorney for employee charged in LMPD detective's death
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.