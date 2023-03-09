LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Patrick's Day is just over a week away, but the celebration started Thursday in Louisville.
A "Blessing of the Beer" was held at Goodwood Brewery ahead of the 50th St. Patrick's Parade in the Highlands this Saturday.
Where there are bagpipes (and beer!) there are people! Blessing of the Beer now happening at Goodwood. pic.twitter.com/Rwl9LsZqeb— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) March 9, 2023
Father Fowler gave the blessing. Then the group enjoyed a toast and headed to O'Shea's for some bigger portions of the brew with the bagpipes playing in the background.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians hosts the parade every year. They will tell you that St. Patrick's Day is really a whole season.
"I just really like that everybody gets along, everybody wants to be Irish for that little bit of time," said John O'Dwyer, with the Ancient Order of Hibernians. "Everybody drops all the pretenses and just look at each other and 'Hey, how are you doing,' and having a great time ... it's probably one of the most beautiful times of the year, that I get to see people interact."
Fourteen years ago, Goodwood started making a special beer for the parade.
The Hibernians hope to see a big crowd for the parade this Saturday, March 11, because it helps support charities.
The parade starts at 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Baxter.
