LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit raised more than $40,000 at its annual fundraiser that benefits students at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).
Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter held its sixth annual golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club on Monday. The event raised $40,960 for the nonprofit.
According to a news release, the local chapter feeds more than 6,800 children in 55 schools. Around 80,000 students qualify for the program.
"Through the unwavering support and generosity of our remarkable community, our Chapter has once again witnessed how our supporters impact the students we serve," Kim Holsclaw, Managing Director, Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter, said in a news release. "With every swing and every dollar raised, we can provide more hunger-free weekends for local kids who may otherwise go 65 hours with little or nothing to eat."
