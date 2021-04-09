LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind and deaf therapy dog is winning the hearts of children in schools and veterans in retirement homes in Lexington.
According to LEX 18, 11-year-old Australian shepherd Willow is a loyal companion and dutiful therapy dog to Lexington resident Elizabeth Slone.
He is also blind and mostly deaf.
"He can go in the back yard and he knows his surroundings," said Slone. "Of course, don't change anything around the house ... he's been the easiest dog I've ever had."
Slone rescued Willow alongside his sister Ella from a puppy mill in Falmouth. Each of the dogs was born with a condition leaving them with limited sight, with Willow getting the worst of it. Over the years though, Slone came to realize Willow had a gift.
"He was seeing the world with his heart," she said. "I was like, 'He's really got something to give here."
As a puppy, Willow was very nearly put down, and Slone believes he is here for a reason. When she came upon the idea of pet therapy, she knew that was his purpose.
Whether he is visiting children at a school or veterans at a retirement home, Willow's gentle spirit and ability to connect with others leaves behind an impactful legacy.
"Unconditional love, being non-judgmental, looking with our heart rather than our eyes and seeing that person for who they really are," Slone said of the lessons Willow teaches.
A dog proving an individual is so much more than the limitations of their physical body but also the contents of their spirit.
"I just think that we should see the capability and the possibility rather than the disability," Slone said. "You know, it's not about being able to herd sheep or agility or look at all of these awards my dog won. You know, winning your heart is more important."
You can follow Willow on Facebook and on Instagram.
Slone is working on writing Willow's story to share with the world.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.