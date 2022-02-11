LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center and Donate Life Kentucky are hosting a blood drive on Valentine's Day.
On Monday, which is also National Donor Day, the drive will take place at the Donate Life office on Linn Station Road, near Interstate 64 and Hurstbourne Parkway.
The bloodmobile will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required to visit the blood drive.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can also be made online. Sign-up is available through the Kentucky Blood Center.
