LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health organizations continue to collect blood as the death toll of Kentuckians killed by tornadoes last weekend nears 80 people.
Gov. Andy Beshear donated blood to the American Red Cross on Friday. It's part of the "Kentuckians for Kentuckians" blood drive to help tornado victims.
"The trauma that so many have experienced from those that were directly harmed to those that are there helping now is real," Beshear said. "It is something we will have to address in the years to come."
Beshear encourages Kentuckians to give blood too.
UofL Health hosted a blood drive for around 70 people who signed up to donate blood.
Doctors say there's a greater need for blood than ever before because many donors didn't give blood during the pandemic.
"The blood stores are incredibly low," Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer with UofL Health, said. "Unfortunately, this is a resource we cannot make, we cannot produce. This resource to save lives is only there because of the giving of other people. I think it's important that we get that out. People are giving life to somebody else by donating blood."
Another blood drive is planned at Jewish Hospital.
To donate blood to the American Red Cross, click here.
