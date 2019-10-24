LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bloomington police officers are working to track down the person responsible for vandalizing 125 parking meters in the downtown area, according to a report by Fox 59.
A parking enforcement officer discovered the crime Thursday morning.
Police say someone spray-painted the meters pink and green, and filled the coin and card slots with expanding foam. They estimate it will cost about $5,000 to fix the damage.
"I got out of my car, and I walked around and there was spray foam insulation coming out of all the holes, and it was crazy," said Allie McHaley, who works in downtown Bloomington and discovered the mess Thursday morning.
All of the parking meters that were impacted were located around a city square and along nearby downtown streets. Replacement parts to fix the damage have already been ordered.
Until those arrive, parking enforcement officials ask people to use the ParkMobile phone app to pay for parking. Officers say they will not ticket people who park at meters who do not use the parking app.
Anyone with any information that could help police make an arrest in the case is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3326.
