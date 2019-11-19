LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Bloomington, Indiana, man chased down his stolen car and fired over a dozen bullets at the fleeing thief. Now he's facing charges.
According to a report by Fox 59, the incident began around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
Bloomington Police Chief Ryan Pedigo says 37-year-old Paul Clark was warming up his car outside his apartment when he looked out the window and saw a thief driving away in his 2004 Chrysler 300.
Police say he grabbed his gun and the keys to his girlfriend's SUV and chased the thief down to a Marathon gas station.
Pedigo said Clark fired shots into his stolen car before the thief managed to flee again.
The stolen car was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex. Police say there was no blood inside, and they didn't find the thief.
Officers responded to the Marathon station after several calls about gunfire. Police recovered 13 shell casings in the area.
Police later arrested Clark, who is accused of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.
Pedigo says Clark's actions could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders, and he warns against this kind of vigilante justice.
