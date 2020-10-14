LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bloomington, Indiana, said a former Indiana University football player raped a woman and beat her so badly that she suffered a broken eye socket and a brain bleed.
Police allege that Wesley A. Green, 25, battered a 24-year-old woman Monday evening in an apartment on the eastern side of the city. The woman initially was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital with injuries to her head and face. Because of the severities of her injuries, she was then taken by LifeLine ambulance to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Bloomington Police Department also alleged that Green sexually assaulted the victim.
Police said Green fled from officers when they found him nearby, but police arrested him after a short foot chase — during which an officer was injured.
According to a story by FOX59, Green was taken to Monroe County Jail and faces felony charges, including resisting law enforcement, rape and aggravated and domestic battery.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and FOX59. All Rights Reserved.