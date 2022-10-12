LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Bloomington is limiting the hours that scooters can be used.
The change comes after the death of Nathaniel Stratton, 20, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in the middle of the night.
The city's mayor said the change also comes after an increase in late-night injuries involving scooters.
During the winter, scooters will not be available between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., but those hours could change.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said injuries and deaths related to scooters and e-bikes have risen 127% in the last five years.
