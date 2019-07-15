LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A structural problem on a bridge has closed a portion of the Bluegrass Parkway, near Bardstown, Kentucky.
Late Friday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) suddenly closed the eastbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway at U.S. 31 East, due to a problem with a nearby bridge that crosses Beech Fork Creek.
KYTC inspected the bridge and found a raised joint, which made it unsafe for drivers.
All eastbound traffic on Bluegrass Parkway is now being detoured through Bardstown, while crews work on building a crossover for cars to use.
KYTC officials say the crossover may not be finished until the end of next week.
