LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The logistics industry in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is getting a big boost from Bluegrass Supply Chain.
The company, along with Bridgeport Partners REIG, LLC, announced on Monday that they would be building a new facility at 1205 Bridgeport Drive in Jeffersonville. That's near Utica-Sellersburg Road.
Bluegrass Supply Chain plans to invest about $16 million into the new facility, and an additional $835,000 in new machinery and equipment.
“We’re extremely excited to bring this new, state-of-the-art logistics center to Jeffersonville,” John Higgins, CEO of Bluegrass Supply Chain Services, LLC and Bridgeport Partners REIG, LLC, said in a news release. “Supply chain management, logistics, and advanced innovation plays a critical role in the economic health and vibrancy of our country. This new facility positions us to combine the best of breed technology with integrated solutions to continue playing a key part in this vital area. We appreciate all the efforts made from the State of Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville, and One Southern Indiana to help us expand our footprint and our workforce with job wages at or above the Clark County average.”
The facility will add about 25 new employees at an average wage of $27.22, higher than the average wage in Clark County.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Bluegrass Supply Chain Services on this project,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. “It’s yet another example of Jeffersonville’s vibrant business climate, and further evidence of our quality resident workforce in the area which supports economic growth across our region. We look forward to assisting in any way we can to bring this exciting project to fruition.”
