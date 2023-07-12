LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local food festival Saturday will bring more vegan food to Louisville.
Even if you're a fan of meat, there's still plenty of reasons to stop by the Bluegrass VegFest at the Mellwood Arts Center. The festival combines greens, craft beer and shopping.
"You don't have to be a vegan to enjoy a vegan option on a menu," said Jenny Brown, director of the festival. "You can be a meat-eater and just decide not to have meat for that meal. It's for the planet, for our health and for animals. There's so many reasons to move toward plant-based eating."
The festival will offer plant-based food from 16 different restaurants and food trucks, including Louisville staples like VGrits, Molly Malone's, Half Peach and Spinelli's Pizza. Food Vegan from Lexington, Branch Out Foods from Paducah and Black Leaf Vegan and That Vegan Joint from Indianapolis will also be on site serving dishes.
Bluegrass VegFest runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free with a suggested $5 donation.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.