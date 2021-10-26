LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC employees are getting a big bonus for working through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TARC's board of directors approved the essential pay bump, which will use COVID-19 relief funding, following negotiations between executives and union employees.
The bonus comes after the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447, which represents TARC employees, requested essential pay for workers in August. All union employees who worked more than 1,500 hours between March 2020 and March 2021 will get an extra $3,000. Those who worked fewer than 1,500 hours in that time will get $1,500.
Union employees who were hired between March 2021 and Oct. 1 will get $500. All non-union staff hired before Oct. 1 will also get $500.
