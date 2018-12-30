LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boat that crashed into the Second Street Bridge, causing all 15 loaded coal barges it was carrying to break free, has had an issue in the past.
In April, the boat, called the Debbie Graham, had a failed jockey bar that broke from the steering rudders, causing the vessel to lose steering abilities while pushing 12 barges, causing another boat to assist it to shore for repairs, according to the Coast Guard.
The Debbie Graham crashed into the Second Street Bridge last week, setting those 15 loaded barges loose into the Ohio River. Six of those barges sank, and one remains stuck in the gate of the dam. The remaining barges have been collected or are floating on the river.
The Coast Guard will bring in heavy equipment this week to salvage the barges.
