LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall for 4,200 pounds of Italian sausage that may contain thin blue rubber.
That's according to an announcement on the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The 1-pound rolls of sausage were produced on Dec. 17 and shipped to stores in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The packaging is labeled Bob Evans Italian Sausage with lot code 0352, with a use or freeze date of JAN 31 21.
The recalled products also have "EST. 6785" printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY" date.
The recall was issued after Bob Evans received complaints from consumers. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Officials say some of the sausage rolls may still be in consumers' refrigerators/freezers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.
