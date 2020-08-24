LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Russell, the retired former pastor of Southeast Christian Church, says he is recovering from COVID-19 -- and is asking for prayers for the city of Louisville
On Aug. 13, Russell announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, citing a "low-grade fever and bad cough, but no severe symptoms."
On Sunday evening, Russell posted a brief update on his blog, saying he was recovering, and that his wife also tested positive, but showed no symptoms.
"We have learned over the past months that COVID-19 impacts people in different ways, and I would compare my experience with COVID to having a double dose of the flu for double the amount of time," Russell wrote.
The retired pastor said his required quarantine is over and he looks forward to resuming a normal routine soon.
"Two weeks is a long time to be holed up in the house!" Russell added. "While I don't quite have the energy level yet to focus on writing a full blog post, I want to express my appreciation for all who reached out to Judy and me. Your prayers and heartfelt wishes for our recovery meant a lot to us, and I'm persuaded they are the reason we are doing so well. God is good!"
He also asked for prayers for what he called "the volatile situation here in Louisville."
"There are racial issues that need to be improved, and law enforcement practices that need evaluation, but most would agree there are likely to be difficult if not dangerous days ahead," Russell added. "Pray that our police officers and our local leaders would be given an extra measure of wisdom and courage to safely navigate our city through potential storms."
