LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Republican Bobbie Holsclaw won a seventh term as Jefferson County Clerk on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Democratic challenger Tina Ward-Pugh to keep her job as the county’s top elections officer.
Holsclaw, who was first elected in 1998, took 51 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting, compared with 49 percent by Ward-Pugh, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office.
Ward-Pugh, a former Metro Council member, sought to exploit an apparent ballot error in the final weeks of the campaign. Holsclaw accused her opponent of trying to politicize the “misprinted” ballot.
The clerk also oversees motor vehicle registrations, among other duties.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.