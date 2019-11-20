LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-legged member of the Clark County Sheriff's Office received some life-saving body armor.
The department posted on a photo on its Facebook page of police dog Onyx wearing a new bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit "Vested Interest in K-9s".
The group is based in Massachusettes and provides vests to K-9 officers throughout the U.S.
Since 2009, it has provided over 3,500 vests to law enforcement agencies through donations valued at $6.9 million.
Each best costs between $1,700 and $2,200.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.