LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department won't be releasing any body camera footage showing an exchange of gunfire with a suspect Tuesday morning.
New Albany officers aren't equipped with body cameras yet, so there aren't any video recordings of the shooting.
The department said officers just finished training for the first phase of its body camera program.
The hope is to roll some of the body cameras out next week, with a full rollout next month.
The cameras will be able to activate themselves and can also turn on automatically if another camera is activated nearby.
The New Albany City Council approved funding for the program last year.
Tuesday's shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Main and Spring Streets, near 13th and Vincennes. Police said Barry Sowders, 29, fired at officers during a foot pursuit, hitting New Albany Police Cpl. Andrew Byrne. Officers returned fire, hitting Sowders.
Sowders was arrested a short time later. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released into police custody.
Byrne is still recovering from the shooting.
Sowders pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Thursday morning in Floyd County to three counts attempted murder, one count of resisting law enforcement and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a crime. He's being held on a $500,000 full cash bond at the Floyd County Jail.
Related Stories:
- New Albany man accused of shooting police officer pleads not guilty in first court appearance
- New Albany man charged with attempted murder after shooting police officer
- New Albany police officers expected to begin using body cameras in May
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.