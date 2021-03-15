TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spencer County Sheriff's Office now has body cameras for deputies, which Sheriff Scott Herndon said is a step toward more transparency.
Herndon said the department has had the body cams about two weeks, and deputies are already trained on how to use them. Herndon said he'll wear one as well.
“The reason I like the cameras so much, I think it protects the public, protects the officer and protects the agency," he said. "Rather than a 10-second video clip that looks either really bad for the officer or for the suspect, let’s see the whole video and see what it really shows.”
Herndon said there are nine officers at the sheriff's office. He said they bought 10 cameras, and the company threw in an extra, giving them 11 total. Herndon said the extra body cameras will go to court security officers.
The cameras have a 14-hour battery life, Herndon said.
“If the blue lights come on, the cameras come on," he said. "That’s kind of our protocol for right now."
Herndon said the video footage will be stored in a cloud-based system and he will be able to share it directly with prosecutors.
The cost of the equipment was around $9,500, but Herndon said it's not taxpayers footing the bill. He said the funds are from drug seizures, particularly a case that began even before he was sheriff when deputies discovered a large marijuana grow at a home in the county in 2015.
Herndon said after a lot of paperwork and several years of work, the house was auctioned off, and the sheriff's department received some of the money, getting more than $90,000.
"That’s able to fund these things without making the taxpayer pay up for it," he said. "If the people want to break the law, let them pay for what they’ve done."
With the rest of the money, Herndon said the department has been able to purchase other items, including new patrol rifles and equipment needed to restore a flashing speed sign.
