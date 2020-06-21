Murray, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation continues after state troopers say a body was found in Kentucky Lake.
Kentucky State Police and officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report of a body floating in a container in Kentucky Lake near Colson Hollow around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Colson Hollow is in Murray, Kentucky, about three hours from Louisville.
The Trigg County coroner and U.S. Forestry Service were also on scene. Officials say the identity of the deceased is unknown.
More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.
