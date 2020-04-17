LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Perry County Coroner's office has identified the woman whose body was found April 6 in the Ohio River.
Officials identified the woman as Stephanie Black of New Albany, Indiana. Black was found near a boat ramp in Rome, Indiana, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Conservation officers and deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department recovered her body, ISP said.
Foul play is not suspected in Black's death. According to ISP, the Louisville Metro Police Department will continue to investigate the case.
