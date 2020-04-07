LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River in Perry County Monday.
Indiana State Police and Perry County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a body near a boat ramp in Rome, Indiana, Monday. Conservation officers and deputies recovered the body, according to a news release.
An autopsy was scheduled for today, but no positive identification has been made yet. Police are working to identify the deceased and to determine the cause of death.
