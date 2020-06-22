LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Kokomo, Indiana, is getting some closure 10 years after a Howard County woman vanished.
In 2009, family members of Ester Westenbarger say she walked out of Miller's Bar to get her car parked at another bar and head home. But she never arrived. For her friends and family, the search was on, but it would not be until 10 years later that it would come to a tragic end.
According to a report by Fox59, two fishermen were in the area of Webster Street and 300 North when they saw what they believed might be an algae-covered vehicle at the bottom of the small retention pond by a small rural development.
Family members say when the authorities pulled the car from the pond, they felt and thought right away it was Westenbarger's car because of the license plate.
"That's my sister's car," said Westenbarger's brother, Bill "Scratch" Pelfree, on Thursday. "It's Ester's car, there's no doubt about it. It's Ester's car. Whether or not that's her in there or not, we don't know that."
The assumptions made by Westerbarger's family were confirmed when the preliminary results of an autopsy indicated that it was her body inside the vehicle. However, the information still has to be confirmed through forensic dentistry or DNA tests.
Family members believe she got into her car and drove down Webster Street to head home, but instead of coming to a stop, drove right into the pond.
Despite the tragic discovery, family members say the knowledge of what happened provides some closure.
"I feel like prayers and everyone who has prayed for us -- those prayers have been answered," said Westenbarger's son Dustin.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.