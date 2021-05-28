LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man killed at Pearl Harbor got a final ride home Wednesday night.
The body of Seaman Second Class Howard Scott Magers was escorted through Bowling Green by police and veterans groups.
Magers was 17 when he enlisted in the Navy. Less than a year later, he was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack.
He and more than 400 soldiers were killed and were buried in a mass grave.
Magers was identified last December through a project through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
His funeral is Saturday in Smiths Grove, near Bowling Green.
