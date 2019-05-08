LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing Campbellsville man came to a tragic end on Tuesday.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the body of 87-year-old Tom Curry was found just a few hundred yards from his home. He had been missing since April 1.
The sheriff's office says a man working on his fence on Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville found Curry's body.
"Mr. Curry was approximately 400-500 yards from his home and approximately 100-150 yards from Smith Ridge Road," the news release stated.
Curry's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office. The Taylor County Sheriff's Department plans to follow up the missing person case with a death investigation, pending the findings of the State Medical Examiner's Office.
The discovery comes after the fire department used ground crews, horseback search teams, drones and helicopters to search the surrounding area, including bodies of water.
Curry's neighbor, Donald Skaggs, was the last person to see Curry.
Curry came to Skaggs' house to get a plate of dinner the night before he was reported missing. Skaggs noted that it was nothing out of the ordinary, and he watched Curry return to his home that evening.
However, the following morning, Skaggs noticed that all of Curry's lights remained on. That was concerning and prompted Skaggs to check on the house.
The door was unlocked and open, and the lights were on, but no one was home. Curry's glasses, boots and hat were left behind.
"Tom didn't go anywhere outside without putting that cap on, and you never saw him without his boots on," Skaggs said.
