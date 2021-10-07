LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was found shot to death in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were called to the intersection of North 18th Street and Bank Street, sometime around 8:45 a.m. after someone reported that there was a shooting victim at the scene.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the body of a man in his mid-to-late 50s.
Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating and that "all parties are accounted for."
An image taken at the scene by WDRB photojournalist Dominik Fuhrmann shows several police vehicles and am ambulance near Clary's Auto Service at that intersection.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.