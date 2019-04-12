LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body has reportedly been pulled from the Ohio River.
Crews responded to the mouth of Silver Creek, which is just north of the McAlpine Locks and Dam, around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said an autopsy on the "unidentified male" is scheduled for early next week.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers' Central Dispatch at (812)-837-9536.
Indiana DNR said no more information will be released until the autopsy is completed.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.