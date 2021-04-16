LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body pulled from the Ohio River on Wednesday afternoon has been positively identified as a man recently reported missing from east Louisville.
Darrell Long, 46, was last heard from Monday morning, according to a flyer from police. He was reported missing from Abbeywood Road, near Herr Lane, in St. Matthews.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Louisville Metro Police Department pulled a body from the Ohio River, near North 27th Street and Shippingport Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Friday that the body was identified as Long.
Police said they are working the case as a death investigation.
Anyone who has any information about the case, or has had recent contact with Long is asked to call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
