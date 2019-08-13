LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Sellersburg, Ind., water company has issued a boil water advisory for all of its customers through Thursday afternoon.
The advisory was issued at noon Tuesday for 48 hours. A contractor broke a water main on Allhands Avenue in Sellersburg, according to Michelle Medcalf, town council secretary.
Anyone who uses tap water for drinking, making ice, cooking or washing dishes should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using. If possible, use bottled water to make coffee or tea.
Crews are repairing the water main, but customers should continue boiling water until the advisory is lifted.
