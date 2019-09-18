CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- If you live in Charlestown, Indiana, make sure you boil your water.
Indiana American Water sent the following emergency alert Wednesday morning:
"Due to a water main break and resulting repairs, customers in Charlestown, Indiana will experience a temporary interruption to their water service. You are receiving this message because you reside in the affected area and a boil water advisory will be in effect."
The company says once repairs are made and water service is restored, customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Indiana American Water says water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.
"This boil advisory is expected to be in effect until further notice. You will be notified in the same manner once the boil advisory is lifted," the alert says.
Customers can also call the customer service center at 1.800.492.8373 for more information.
Joseph Loughmiller with Indiana American Water says this is the second break since the company started flushing the system.
The company is in the middle of replacing broken and unusable fire hydrants in the city. He says hydrant replacement will continue through mid-October.
