LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One town in southern Indiana faces Thanksgiving with a boil water advisory in effect.
The Posey Township Water Corporation in Hardinsburg says there was a leak on US Highway 150 just west of Rego on Wednesday. The leak was fixed and lines flushed, but tests to see if the water is safe won't be back until after the holiday weekend. Results are expected Tuesday.
The advisory is for for residents on US. Hwy. 150 east of Oak Grove Road, Rego-Millersburg Road, St. Rd. 56, Livonia area, St. Rd. 337, Dick Wilson Road and and north to West Washington School. This does NOT include Hardinsburg, Fredericksburg and areas north and south of these towns
Any water to be consumed should be boiled for 3 to 5 minutes. But it is okay to use the water for showers, dishes, laundry and washing hands.
Residents in the area can watch the Posey Township Water Corporation's Facebook
