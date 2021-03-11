LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Several neighborhoods in Sellersburg are under a boil water advisory.
The town of Sellerburg issues the boil water advisory early Thursday morning after a water main break on along S. Indiana Avenue.
Residents who live in the Creston Neighborhood, Lakeside Estates, Silver Glade Estates, Forrest Estates, and addresses between the 400 block and 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue should boil their drinking and cooking water for the next 48 hours.
