LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boil water advisory has been lifted for Brandenburg water customers.
This comes two days after the city's water customers were left without water.
According to the city of Brandenburg, the state of emergency has also expired. Officials said there is no longer a non-essential water use ban.
A water main leak caused a pump failure at the water plant around 6 a.m. Monday, according to TJ Hughes, the Brandenburg Public Works director. While the pump failure was repaired in about 45 minutes, crews weren't able to sustain pressure and needed to find the source of the leak in order to fix the citywide problem.
Sometime Monday evening, crews found the leak on a six-inch water main on a portion of Old Ekron Road, and began digging in the hopes of being done with repair work "around midnight," Hughes said. LG&E needed to find gas lines before crews could dig.
The city banned all "non-essential" water use for the next 72 hours and the ban ended Wednesday afternoon. According to the city, things should be back to normal.
