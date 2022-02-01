LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky State University is under lockdown because of a bomb threat.
The University posted on social media that a bomb threat was made early Tuesday morning.
It says it's working with emergency personnel to evaluate the situation.
Students and staff will attend class virtually.
Entry to the campus is limited and operations are currently suspended.
KSU says once the investigation is complete, an all-clear message will be sent.
Any suspicious activity on campus should be reported to to Campus Police at (502) 597-6878.
