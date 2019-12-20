LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliance Park workers were evacuated from several buildings on the southeast Jefferson County manufacturing campus after a bomb threat early Friday.
The threat came in before 7 a.m. A worker at the scene told WDRB that some workers are waiting in their vehicles until the all-clear is given.
"GE Appliances received a threat this morning for various buildings at Appliance Park," according to a statement from the company. "All employees safely evacuated the buildings. We are working closely with the local police department on the scene."
The company says they will communicate with employees by text and email.
GE Appliances, a unit of China-based Haier, makes dishwashers, laundry machines, refrigerators and other appliances at Appliance Park. It is also the headquarters of the business, overseeing plants in Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.