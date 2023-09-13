LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bomb threat has shut down a popular suspension bridge that connects Covington, KY and Cincinnati, OH.
The Kenton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WDRB News that a bomb threat was called in to the Roebling Suspension Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati.
FOX19 in Cincinnati is reporting that the call came in at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday. Kenton County dispatchers say the anonymous caller is allegedly demanding $400,000, and "if he doesn't get it, he will kill everybody."
Authorities on both sides of the Ohio River are responding.
At this time, it's unclear if the threat is credible. However, police are responding as though it is.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.