LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drive through the Bon Air neighborhood will leave you wondering why so many bundles of brush are scattered in yards.
They've been there for weeks, residents say.
It's because Louisville Metro Public Works is now enforcing specific guidelines to what they will and will not pick up. Public Works said its guidelines have never changed, but they've only recently begun enforcing them.
Metro Councilman Brent Ackserson is just as upset as his constituents in District 26.
"They're taking a position that we're going to strictly enforce these policies now," he said. "Why the 180? I don't have an explanation for that, because they haven't given me one."
Ackerson has paid thousands of dollars for crews to drive through the area and get any of the large junk items that public works refused to pick up. He said he'd rather be using those funds to beautify the area or fixing roads, but instead, he's left with asking why Public Works decided to make this change now.
"Your actions speak louder than your words, and for a decade, these have been your actions," Ackerson said. "Why are you changing course?"
A spokesperson for Public Works called the enforcement part of an "ambitious goal" to divert construction debris, lumber and yard waste out of the landfill.
But, the biggest issue Ackerson and his constituents have is the lack of notice they were given. There was no heads up, Ackerson said, and that's had an impact on the neighborhood.
For the time being, he just wants to urge his district to follow the guidelines despite his frustrations with the decision.
