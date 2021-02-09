LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who reportedly admitted that he killed the mother of his child pleads not guilty.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says 18-year-old Adam Cortez admitted to killing 26-year-old Martha Zuniga Sunday at a home on Minor Lane.
Officers were called to Holiday Park mobile home park about 5:30 a.m. on a report of a person down. Zuniga was taken to Norton Audubon Hospital but died of a gunshot wound. Cortez was arrested a day later and charged with murder.
According to the arrest report, Zuniga was Cortez's girlfriend and the mother of his child. A judge set his bond at $250,000.
