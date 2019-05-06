LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million bond is set for a Louisville man charged with killing his one-month-old son in a rage over losing a video game.
Anthony Trice was in court to face murder and criminal abuse charges Monday, after the baby died. Police say the 26-year-old punched the baby in the head.
Jefferson District Court Judge Amber Wolf decided Trice's bond wasn't high enough.
"The bond is currently set far below what I'm going to set it at okay?" Wolf said. "It's set at $2,500 for one case, and $50,000 for the other, the murder charge. And I believe those are inappropriately low."
Wolf set Trice's bond at $1 million, cash only, and ordered him to have no contact with his son's family.
According to court documents, Trice became upset while losing at a video game he was playing on the night of May 3. That's when LMPD investigators say Trice hit his son in the head with his fist, then picked him up to try to quiet him.
Police say Trice was on his way to the kitchen to make a bottle when he dropped the boy. After preparing the bottle, police say Trice took his son to a bedroom, propped him up with the bottle in his mouth, before going into the bathroom.
Trice called 911 for help after coming out of the bathroom and noticing the boy was in distress. The baby was taken to the hospital, and Trice was arrested and charged with criminal abuse early Saturday morning. A first degree murder charge was added, after the boy died on Sunday.
He is due back in court next week.
