LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington man accused of punching an LMPD officer over the weekend was in court on Monday morning.
A judge raised Mathew Parker's bond from $5,000 to $25,000.
He was arrested on Saturday afternoon.
Police say he grabbed a woman who was walking on Bardstown Road near Deer Park Avenue.
The arrest report states a female officer chased Parker, after he ran into traffic. That's when police say Parker turned and grabbed the officer and punched her in the eye.
Several witnesses and firefighters helped pull Parker off the officer. Police found a gun in his backpack, and say he kicked out the back window of the police car.
Parker has been charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, first degree, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, harassment with physical contact, second-degree disorderly conduct and fleeing/evading police on foot, second degree.
