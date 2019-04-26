LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two suspects in a Louisville murder appeared before a judge Friday morning.
A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Tiffany Taylor in Jefferson District Court Friday morning.
Taylor and Steven Guy were arrested Thursday for the murder of a 31-year-old man. The Louisville Metro Police Department says Taylor set up a drug deal with the victim early Thursday morning on West Market Street.
Police say during the meeting, Guy pulled out a gun and killed the victim.
LMPD arrested Taylor and says she admitted to her involvement. Her bond was raised to $1 million on Friday.
New Albany Police arrested Guy, and he's awaiting extradition to Louisville.
