LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second suspect arrested in connection with a case involving a man who was kidnapped and tortured faced a judge Thursday morning.
As with the first suspect, Carter Bergin's bond was raised to $1 million, despite an argument by a public defender that he has health issues and could be placed on home incarceration.
"Mr. Bergin you and your co-defendant should be treated similarly," said Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Wilcox. "He had a $1 million bond and in truth, you have more charges than he does because of the situation that took place."
Bergin was arrested when police were investigating a case where a man was kidnapped and tortured earlier this week. Investigators went to Bergin's apartment looking for him when his parents told them he had ran away.
A short time later, officers went to the scene of an injury crash not far from the apartment on Blue Lick Road.
The crash involved Bergin's vehicle.
A witness told police they tried to stop him from running from the crash, but police say Bergin pulled a knife on them.
Detectives finally found him and arrested him.
Police arrested Garrett Payne for the crime, as well.
The victim told police Payne and Bergin tortured him with power tools and planned to murder him and take his body 100 miles away.
Police say they knew the victim and kidnapped him over drugs.
Bergin faces charges including kidnapping an adult, attempted murder, running from police and leaving the scene of an accident.
He's due back in court next week on the same day as Payne, who is also still in jail on a kidnapping charge.
