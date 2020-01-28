LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bond reduction hearing for a New Albany pilot accused of filming himself as he molested a 2-year-old was canceled Tuesday morning.
Robert Brown, 47, was scheduled to be in court but never appeared after his attorney withdrew a motion to reduce his bond. He is accused of having thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
According to police, the evidence includes a video of him molesting a 2-year-old girl in a bathtub.
His bond will stay at $100,000 for now.
Brown, 47, was arrested at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport when he stepped off of a plane Jan. 17.
He's being held at the Floyd County Detention Center.
Previous:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.