LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Chicago man accused of gunning down two people at a Poplar Level Road gas station Saturday night will need $1 million to get out of jail.
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Dekari Deener during his initial court appearance Monday morning. He is facing two counts of murder.
Police said around 7 p.m. Saturday, MetroSafe got a call about a shooting at the Speedway on Poplar Level Road near the Watterson Expressway. Police said a man and woman were shot and killed. They have not yet been publicly identified.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Deener at the scene for the murders. It's not clear if the victims knew Deener.
A video that surfaced on social media over the weekend appears to show the aftermath of that shooting and someone admitting that he killed two people, adding that, "I just had to." He also made a gang reference.
The authenticity of the video could not be verified at the time of this posting.
This story may be updated.
