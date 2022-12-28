LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court on Wednesday, after police said he dragged a Louisville Metro Police officer during a traffic stop near Valley Station.
Casey Burk, 56, also allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to take him to a liquor store.
Burk was arraigned on nine charges including assault and criminal mischief. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Jefferson County District Judge Amber Wolf considered Burk's long criminal history including six previous kidnapping and terroristic threatening charges before setting his bond at $250,000 after Tuesday's violent encounters.
LMPD said it started with a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lower River Road just inside the Greenbelt Highway at Moorewick Way.
Police said officers were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle involved in a domestic incident when the driver sped off, dragging the officer and causing him to fall to the pavement.
An arrest citation said Burk was behind the wheel when the car intentionally hit a marked cruiser with two officers inside and ended the short chase.
The citation also states while officers were attempting to take Burk into custody, he prevented the arrest by trying to drink an open alcoholic beverage.
More alcohol was found in the stolen car, as well as two glass pipes for consumption of methamphetamine and a small clear baggie with remnants of crystal shards.
A separate arrest citation says before the traffic stop, Burk broke into a woman's home through a rear window armed with a hammer. It says he threatened to "bash her head in" and forced her into her vehicle. Police said he told her to drive to a nearby liquor store and go through the drive-thru to buy him alcohol and cigarettes.
Police said the woman complied because "she feared for her safety and believed the subject would cause physical harm to her if she attempted to escape or when she returned to her residence."
After that, the two drove back to her home where she saw a neighbor and jumped from the car screaming for help. That's when Burk took off in the victim's car, taking her purse and cellphone, according to the arrest slip.
Police said the woman knows Burk and that he violated an EPO she had filed against him.
The citation also sys when officers tried to arrest Burk, he kept trying to drink from an open alcoholic beverage.
Burk faces a long list of charges including assault of police officers, fleeing police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, kidnapping and burglary.
If bond is posted, Judge Wolf said Burk can't drive a car or have contact with the victims.
