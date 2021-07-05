LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bond has been set at $250,000 for a man charged with the fatal shooting of a man on Saturday night in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood.
Bryan James Bruce III was arrested Sunday and was arraigned on a murder charged on Monday. He pleaded not guilty. The judge set bond at $250,000. If that bond is posted, he could be released to home incarceration. Bruce was ordered to not have contact with the victim's family.
He is the suspect in the shooting of a man who was shot while walking down Clarion Court around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. That's a residential street off Rockford Lane near Cane Run Road.
Police say Bruce is seen on surveillance video driving up to the victim before shooting him. Bruce then exited his car, according to the arrest citation, before continuing to "shoot the victim as he lays on the ground."
The victim has not been identified. Bruce is scheduled to be back in court July 13.
