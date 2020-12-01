LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville man accused of killing an elderly woman will need half a million dollars to get out of jail.
Alvin Brooks appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon from jail in Shelby County.
He's charged with murder and robbery.
Police say he shot and killed 83-year-old Deanie Logan. She was found dead Nov. 22 at her home off Zaring Mill Road.
The arrest report says Brooks admitted he was on the street but said he couldn't have killed anyone.
Police also interviewed Brooks' wife, who said her husband told her he shot an elderly woman.
Police say they made the arrest after a witness told police about a car at Logan's home and police found the gun that matched the casings found at the scene.
