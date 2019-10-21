LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stabbing a man nearly to death over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday morning, and he likely won't be getting out of jail anytime soon.
William Perodin Gongora had cuts on his face when he appeared for arraignment. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Police say on Saturday just before 6:30 p.m., police were called to a home on Wabash Place in Louisville's Southside neighborhood on a report of a stabbing.
According to an arrest report Gongora stabbed a Hispanic man several times all over his body, causing a laceration to his heart. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Gongora was charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, after police say he tried to flee the scene and dispose of the knife he used.
Police say an eyewitness identified him as the suspect.
During Gongora's court appearance Monday morning, Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $250,000.
He is expected to remain in jail until he can pay his bond.
